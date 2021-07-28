Vertiv bulks ANZ channel team

Critical infrastructure vendor Vertiv has brought in new channel sales talent for its Australia and New Zealand business.

The company has hired Michelle Du Plessis from Anixter as its new ANZ channel sales coordinator and Locksley McKay from Sapio as channel sales executive.

Du Plessis in her new role will take full ownership of Vertiv’s channel partner program, working with its resellers and distributor Tech Data, as well as the company’s regional team. She will report to Vertiv ANZ national IT manager Chris Denis.

“With the maturing of our new partner program, I’m taking full ownership in helping smaller partners compete in the depths of the channel and become more self-sufficient by taking away the complexity at the user level. We are also injecting incentives for the innovative work they do,” Du Plessis said.

“Alongside locally reliable, on-the-ground support, it’s the vertical expertise of our partners that will be fundamental to the customisation and flexibility of edge solutions, and we want to be the backbone of that partnership.”

Du Plessis joined from networking vendor Anixter, where she was Inside Sales Representative from 2019 to April 2021. Prior to that, she worked at a number of resellers across Sydney, including Ultimate IT Services, AtlasCo and IP Trading. Other stints include collaboration vendor Polaris Communications and telco AAPT (now part of TPG Telecom).

McKay joins Vertiv from Australian security software vendor Sapio, where he was an account executive since 2020. As Vertiv's IT channel sales executive, he is tasked to boost partner relationships.

Vertiv ANZ IT channel manager Chris Denis said, “We’re increasing the depth and scope of the expertise partners can bring to customers, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors.

“These organisations are grappling with ever-shrinking budgets, while simultaneously under pressure to innovate and find ways to span the technology adoption curve.

“As Vertiv continues to invest in our channel business, we will continue to improve our Vertiv Partner Program (VPP) and will be launching our Vertiv Incentive Program (VIP) shortly.”