Vertiv celebrates ANZ mechanical and electrical partners

IT infrastructure provider Vertiv has recognised the contributions of its Australia and New Zealand mechanical and electrical (M&E) business channel partners in 2020 with its latest round of partner awards.

The company said that due to pandemic-related restrictions, it presented the awards in individual ceremonies.

The five winners, selected by recently appointed ANZ national M&E channel manager Bhargav Kumar Bhatt, were awarded for their commitment and value-add to the local channel during 2020.

“It was a turbulent year for all organisations in 2020, but technology became the backbone to business resilience, enabling public sector and private businesses to overcome barriers, old and new, with the resources to create new revenue streams,” said Bhatt.

“Data centres have been the pipes in this digital revolution, and concurrently we’ve seen our M&E business double in size over the last three years. Our success, ultimately, has been enabled by the locally reliable, on-the-ground support and vertical expertise our partners offer.

“We would like to thank and honour our 2020 winners and cohort of partners – we will continue to grow together and look forward to seeing this next year of business flourish for the full-line partner. Our aim is to arm IT and mechanical and electrical partners with a Swiss Army Knife of data centre solutions, enabling fully-personalised, flexible service for any customer use case.”

Vertiv added that it recently expanded support for partners with the recent hiring of Michelle Du Plessis, tasked with taking ownership of the Vertiv Partner Program (VPP) and the upcoming launch of the Vertiv Incentive Program (VIP).

The winners are...

Partner of the Year: Power Quality Group (PQG)

Highest Sales: Natural Power Solutions (NPS)

Best in Class Government: SRA Solutions

Best in Class Solution Provider: Intelli Systems

Best in Class Wholesale: AWM Electrical

Alan Smith (Vertiv); Trish Pammenter (PQG); Trevor Bird (PQG);

Alyce Golan (PQG), Kirk Wetherell (Vertiv)

Bhargavkumar Bhatt (Vertiv); Daniel Sargent (NPS);

Mark Sewell (NPS); Joy Shui (NPS); David Dempsey (NPS)

Sean Duffy (SRA); Bhargav Kumar Bhatt (Vertiv);

Scott Griffiths (SRA); Julian Ciempka (Vertiv)