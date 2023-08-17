Vertiv honours top ANZ partners

Vertiv honours top ANZ partners

Critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions vendor Vertiv has honoured its top partners in Australia and New Zealand for 2023.

The company named Orion Computers as distributor of the year, while Natural Power Solutions and Power Quality Group were both named Black Diamond partners of the year.

Server Racks Australia meanwhile took home the product excellence award for Rack Thermal.

The awards were handed out at Vertiv’s Asia Channel Summit 2023 in July at Bali, Indonesia, which was attended by some 200 people across Asia.

“We gained some valuable perspectives from fellow partners, distributors, and Vertiv representatives across Asia, providing us with insights into the future of the industry," Natural Power Solutions regional manager David Dempsey said.

“The buzz around AI and ESG discussions were inspiring, as we see these game-changers shaping our industry's growth in the coming years.”

The partners were honoured at the event’s gala dinner, with the four joining 36 other partner award winners in recognition of their sales and business development achievements in 2022.

 

