Vertiv names Ben Crowe as new ANZ cloud and colocation sales boss

IT infrastructure company Vertiv has appointed Ben Crowe as its first Australian and New Zealand sales leader for its colocation (colo) and hyperscale business units.

Crowe will be responsible for developing strategic alignment and deepening relationships with the A/NZ colo and hyperscale partners, according to a company statement.

Crowe joined Vertiv in August last year as a key account manager for its colo and hyperscale division in Asia Pacific and India. In this role, he developed partner relationships and demonstrated a proactive ability to enable partner-led growth, prompting the promotion to lead the colo and hyperscale A/NZ business, the company said.

Crowe will spend the next 12 months expanding the local team and increasing its footprint, with a focus on sustainable technologies.

Prior to joining Vertiv, Crowe served as national sales manager at data and white space fit-out company Computer Room Solutions (CRS), following a four-year stint at data centre hardware and services provider The Siemon Company, for much of which he was based in San Francisco.

“We’re in a highly attractive industry for investment – COVID sparked more digitisation and data centre activity, and many companies with a ‘foot in’ the industry, such as telcos and cloud players, are doubling down on colo facilities,” Crowe said.

“As we capitalise on this market, Vertiv won’t just be a supplier of data centre products and services, we will be a trustworthy partner in delivering the technology of the future and building out the white space.”

Vertiv’s product and sales director for ANZ LuLu Shiraz said the appointment comes at a critical time for the company’s colo and hyperscale division due to increased demand for data centre capacity that has raised the issue of energy consumption in data centre construction and operation.

“While there are plenty of new technologies coming down the line that will support emissions reduction, there is plenty that can be done now to help navigate through this challenge.

“Ben’s passion for the capital construction and experience delivering large ‘white space’ works gives us an advantage in our ambitions to become the partner of choice for colocation and hyperscale partners.”