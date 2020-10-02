Vertiv updates partner program for ANZ, Asia

By on
Digital infrastructure and continuity solutions vendor Vertiv has unveiled its newly refreshed partner program for its partners in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The company introduced gamification features into how it determines what tiers its partners would qualify for, accessing more tools and resources as they move up.

As part of the refresh, Vertiv also relaunched its partner portal, where partners can access Vertiv offerings, trainings and marketing support depending on their tier.

Partners are classified into Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Black Diamond tiers. Those who reach Black Diamond get access to exclusive benefits, participate in executive meetings and get invited to attend global channel conferences.

Vertiv Asia senior director for channel business Daniel Sim said, “Our mantra for the Vertiv Partner Program is simple: ‘See More. Win More. Sell More.’”

“As our partners do more, they will climb the gamification leaderboard faster, allowing them to upgrade their status as a Vertiv partner. This leads to mutual success.”

The new portal also offers partners the following features:

  • Deal registration – rewards partners for specifying and selling Vertiv products
  • Rack power distribution unit (rPDU) Finder – interactive tool allows users to find the rPDU suitable to their or their customers’ IT applications.
  • Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) Sizing Tool – Helps configure the right UPS solution by inputting some basic information.
  • Online training and certifications – access to on-demand webinars as well as technical and sales trainings to obtain certifications.
  • Easy access to marketing materials – access to co-branding materials and other marketing resources for partner support.

“The Vertiv Partner Portal is a reloaded portal that gives our partners an all-access pass to a wide range of features that make Vertiv easy to do business with,” Sim said.

“We have incorporated a gamification approach that our partners will need to unlock to maximise their user experience in our Vertiv Partner Portal.”

Tags:
certification data centre deal registration gamification marketing partner program training vertiv

