Vertiv wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 CotY for APAC Data Centre Solutions

By on
Vertiv wins Frost & Sullivan&#8217;s 2022 CotY for APAC Data Centre Solutions

IT infrastructure company Vertiv has been named Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Company of the Year in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Data Centre Power Solutions Industry.

The award aims to recognise companies that demonstrate innovation, high performance, and impressive customer care.

For this award, Frost & Sullivan conducted a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient.

The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company.

In its analytical process, Frost & Sullivan identified five principles that Vertiv follows in the development and delivering of its offerings.

This included high efficiency, high reliability, low impact, low touch, and circular economy.

Vertiv designs, manufactures and supports solutions that enable the efficient management of critical digital equipment.

The company produces critical infrastructure power, thermal management, and IT management products, and works with customers on data centre designs and system architectures to meet sustainability goals.

Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst Iqra Azam said that “Frost & Sullivan acknowledges that Vertiv’s global business infrastructure adds immense value to its brand image and testifies to its offerings’ exclusivity.”

“With a solid regional and international presence, the company efficiently delivers local market-centred, global quality solutions and quickly meets customer needs."

"The accessibility of engineering and support staff locally represents Vertiv’s commitment to outstanding customer ownership and service experiences in all regions.”

Frost & Sullivan stated that, after this analysis, they believe Vertiv is well-positioned to drive the data centre power solutions space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

In 2022, the company expanded its power distribution portfolio with data centre power upgrade system Vertiv Powerbar iMPB.

This addition was made possible by Vertiv’s 2021 acquisition of E+I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC.

In November 2022, Vertiv appointed Vai Le as its new associate channel director for Australia and New Zealand.

During April 2022, Vertiv named Ben Crowe as its first Australian and New Zealand sales leader for its colocation and hyperscale business units.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
anand sanghi data centre frost & sullivan iqra azam vertiv

Partner Content

Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Defence to refresh ICT services panel

Defence to refresh ICT services panel
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?