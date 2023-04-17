Vertiv wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 CotY for APAC Data Centre Solutions

IT infrastructure company Vertiv has been named Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Company of the Year in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Data Centre Power Solutions Industry.

The award aims to recognise companies that demonstrate innovation, high performance, and impressive customer care.

For this award, Frost & Sullivan conducted a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient.

The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company.

In its analytical process, Frost & Sullivan identified five principles that Vertiv follows in the development and delivering of its offerings.

This included high efficiency, high reliability, low impact, low touch, and circular economy.

Vertiv designs, manufactures and supports solutions that enable the efficient management of critical digital equipment.

The company produces critical infrastructure power, thermal management, and IT management products, and works with customers on data centre designs and system architectures to meet sustainability goals.

Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst Iqra Azam said that “Frost & Sullivan acknowledges that Vertiv’s global business infrastructure adds immense value to its brand image and testifies to its offerings’ exclusivity.”

“With a solid regional and international presence, the company efficiently delivers local market-centred, global quality solutions and quickly meets customer needs."

"The accessibility of engineering and support staff locally represents Vertiv’s commitment to outstanding customer ownership and service experiences in all regions.”

Frost & Sullivan stated that, after this analysis, they believe Vertiv is well-positioned to drive the data centre power solutions space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

In 2022, the company expanded its power distribution portfolio with data centre power upgrade system Vertiv Powerbar iMPB.

This addition was made possible by Vertiv’s 2021 acquisition of E+I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC.

In November 2022, Vertiv appointed Vai Le as its new associate channel director for Australia and New Zealand.

During April 2022, Vertiv named Ben Crowe as its first Australian and New Zealand sales leader for its colocation and hyperscale business units.