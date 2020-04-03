VExpress goes direct with Swedish conferencing vendor Konftel

VExpress has signed a distribution deal with Swedish conferencing endpoint vendor Konftel.

Konftel manufactures speaker phones and cameras for video conferencing, amongst other products.

The current agreement replaces an existing partnership the distie had with Konftel’s APAC distributor Konference. The vendor will now deal with VExpress directly.

VExpress general manager David McEwen said Konftel products were known for their high quality and ease of use.

He added that the vendor's products would integrate with the distie's existing offerings such as Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco, Broadsoft, Huawei and NEC.

“VExpress will continue to bring on vendor relationships that make sense to our customers (the reseller) and add value to existing vendor relationships,” he said

“Our goal is to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers and provide products and solutions that add value.”

Konftel regional sales director, Jeff May said the company was delighted to be working directly with VExpress in Australia.

“We are confident they will help to take our brand to a new level of success and will offer outstanding support to the channel,” he added.

Both VExpress and Konftel said they would provide channel partners with sales, marketing, technical support and logistics support.

