VExpress lands Ekinops distie deal

VExpress has signed a distribution deal with French connectivity vendor Ekinops for the vendor’s OneAccess portfolio in Australia.

The OneAccess portfolio offers physical and virtualised deployment options for enterprise services. The branded routers are deployed with OneOS6 built-in services, allowing network functions such as SD-WAN can be activated on demand.

The distributor’s chief operating officer, David McEwen said VExpress was “very proud to represent Ekinops in Australia and New Zealand and make the product range available to more customers across ANZ”.

“VExpress takes pride in building vendor relationships that make sense to our customers, typically resellers,” McEwen said.

“Our goal is to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers and provide products and solutions that add value and we trust the OneAccess brand will help us deliver just that.

“We trust we have picked the right vendor to help our customers transition to next-generation network services and infrastructure able to cope with the exponential growth of data

consumption.”

From the vendor’s perspective, Ekinops ANZ business development manager Pradeep Gnanasekaram said the company was “extremely pleased to welcome VExpress on board”.

“Ekinops offers advanced edge technologies solutions built on years of enterprise access expertise to support a channel that is looking to grasp new opportunities in the market. We look forward to working with VExpress to promote open and flexible managed solutions in the region.”