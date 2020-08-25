VExpress nabs RealWear distie deal

VExpress Distribution has signed an agreement with industrial wearable technology vendor RealWear to distribute the company’s products in Australia.

The US-based company develops software and hardware designed for industrial applications. Its flagship product is a ruggedised headset equipped with camera and microphone designed for use in height noise environments.

“Given the number of growing resellers of RealWear headsets, VExpress is very excited to be given the privilege to distribute RealWear products throughout Australia and New Zealand,” VExpress general manager David McEwen said.

“RealWear products are essential tools given their high quality and ease of use, providing ruggedized head-mounted wearable Android-class tablet computers that frees a worker’s hands for dangerous jobs.

RealWear’s APAC head of sales John Higgs said the company welcomed the agreement and that the target markets for the vendor in ANZ were mining, 5G deployment and smart cities.

“We look forward to connecting our channel partners with value-added services across sales, marketing, technical support and logistics with guaranteed competitive pricing.”

VExpress Distribution’s other vendor partners include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, AudioCodes, Avaya, Netgear, Northbridge Secure Systems, Premier Technologies, EPOS | Sennheiser and SNAP Messages.