VExpress nabs RealWear distie deal

By on
VExpress nabs RealWear distie deal

VExpress Distribution has signed an agreement with industrial wearable technology vendor RealWear to distribute the company’s products in Australia.

The US-based company develops software and hardware designed for industrial applications. Its flagship product is a ruggedised headset equipped with camera and microphone designed for use in height noise environments.

“Given the number of growing resellers of RealWear headsets, VExpress is very excited to be given the privilege to distribute RealWear products throughout Australia and New Zealand,” VExpress general manager David McEwen said.

“RealWear products are essential tools given their high quality and ease of use, providing ruggedized head-mounted wearable Android-class tablet computers that frees a worker’s hands for dangerous jobs.

RealWear’s APAC head of sales John Higgs said the company welcomed the agreement and that the target markets for the vendor in ANZ were mining, 5G deployment and smart cities.

“We look forward to connecting our channel partners with value-added services across sales, marketing, technical support and logistics with guaranteed competitive pricing.”

VExpress Distribution’s other vendor partners include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, AudioCodes, Avaya, Netgear, Northbridge Secure Systems, Premier Technologies, EPOS | Sennheiser and SNAP Messages.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
mobility realwear vexpress distribution

Most Read Articles

Cognizant names PwC exec as ANZ boss

Cognizant names PwC exec as ANZ boss
Officeworks distribution centre staff to go on strike next week

Officeworks distribution centre staff to go on strike next week
Fair Work dismisses Brisbane distie's unfair dismissal appeal

Fair Work dismisses Brisbane distie's unfair dismissal appeal
Telstra hands out partner awards

Telstra hands out partner awards
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?