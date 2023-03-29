VIC govt funds emergency services training startup FLAIM

Virtual emergency services education provider, FLAIM Systems, has raised $6.7 million in Series A capital, backed by the $5 million from Breakthrough Victoria, the Victorian government’s $2 billion investment arm.

FLAIM Systems emerged from Deakin University in 2019 and is the the developer of a world-first fully virtual firefighting training system.

The immersive technology start-up has sold globally to over 300 emergency services agencies, defence, training organisations and private enterprise.

Designed to be a controlled and cost-effective way to replicate the stress and uncertainty of real-world emergencies FLAIM Trainer combines a VR headset with haptic technology, which creates a kinaesthetic experience by providing force feedback to the user.

The training system has developed 80 different virtual reality training scenarios that allow firefighters to train across different situations with no risk to their health or the environment.

FLAIM Systems is using the funding to accelerate international expansion and target the 10 million professional and volunteer fire fighters around the world.

It is already working with over 300 emergency services agencies, defence and higher education organisations and private enterprise in 45 countries.

Net proceeds of the $6.7 million capital raise will be applied towards development of FLAIM Systems' technology stack, focusing on building an in-house learning development platform.

It will also grow its team across executive, technical, sales, marketing and customer experience roles, creating 25 new positions by 2026.

The raise has also been supported by existing seed investors, Deakin University, Significant Capital Ventures and FLAIM Systems staff.

"The backing of an investor of Breakthrough Victoria's calibre will be tremendously supportive as we enhance our technology stack, strengthen and scale up our team and accelerate our go-to-market strategy," FLAIM Systems chief executive Simon Miller said.

"This investment will provide FLAIM with the foundations for global expansion as we focus on addressing opportunities to provide safer, smarter, deeper learning solutions to high-risk and emergency situation training programs in the US and UK as well as Australia,” Miller added.

Miller has personally invested $1 million since commencing as a FLAIM Systems seed investor in 2019.

Breakthrough Victoria chair, John Brumby AO, said “we see a real potential for this world-first Victorian technology to be adopted by emergency services agencies around the world.”