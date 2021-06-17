ViewSonic revamps partner program

ViewSonic has added financial incentives and sales enablement tools for members of its partner program, aiming to improve its share of the growing hybrid work collaboration solutions market.

“Enterprise and education markets are at an inflexion point, as the pandemic transitions to a close and the transition to digital accelerates, opening up new opportunities for the channel,” said ViewSonic sales director and channel chief Ryan Strayer.

“We are excited to deepen the offerings of our channel program to make it easy for participating resellers, particularly those looking to expand into new markets, to drive growth. ViewSonic’s industry leading collaboration solutions, accompanied by our partner program that scales to support all business needs, enables national, regional and market-focused VARs more opportunity to expand into growth markets where they may not previously have had access.”

The company said it updated its partner program based on a survey of partners, in which the respondents said they wanted a tiered program that would scale to support business needs as they grew.

The updates aim to meet this need with a financial structure that delivers monthly rewards and rebates on focused lines of business, volume pricing opportunities and access to extensive digital resources, managed through a partner portal.

"As digital transformation continues to advance across all sectors, ViewSonic’s collaboration solutions are fundamental to creating smart, connected spaces that drive anywhere productivity,” added Strayer.

“This is an ideal time for VARs and resellers to engage with us and experience the ViewSonic brand promise of extraordinary performance, value and world class support, through our partner program."