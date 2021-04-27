Virtual IT Group tapped to build and develop Telstra’s new SASE solution

By on
Virtual IT Group tapped to build and develop Telstra&#8217;s new SASE solution
Daniel Garcia (Virtual IT Group)

NSW headquartered MSP Virtual IT Group (VITG) has been chosen by Telstra as the MVP1 partner to help build and develop their new secure access service edge (SASE) solution ADAPT S1.

As the MVP1 (minimum viable product) partner, VITG was the only partner chosen by Telstra to work on developing ADAPT S1 to get it to a viable solution for market release.

A statement from VITG says this agreement is recognition that it is “a market leader in designing, deploying, and helping customers manage their networking and security needs.”

The solution converges smart networking and security into a single offering. 

VITG chief executive Daniel Garcia is a member of the Telstra Advisory Board and said partnering with Telstra to deliver ADAPT S1 is the company’s way of meeting the business challenges facing organisations today. 

“Over the past 12 months, we have seen a shift in the technology needs for many organisations. Many of our clients moved into remote working environments and with that came the need for cloud-delivered applications and updates to security infrastructure. 

“ADAPT S1 delivers exactly that and we’re delighted to now offer Telstra’s Adapt S1 powered by a VITG solution as a flexible, innovative business connectivity and security solution to customers”

The solution combines Velocloud’s SD-WAN technology from VMware with Palo Alto’s Prisma.

It offers customers end-to-end application access for users, scalability, fast time to deployment, and simplified management, as well as security capability across all users’ touchpoints. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
services telstra virtual it group

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Behind FTS Group&#8217;s acquisition strategy

Behind FTS Group’s acquisition strategy
Empired slammed over JobKeeper payments

Empired slammed over JobKeeper payments
PwC: Provide waste-free IT or risk irrelevance

PwC: Provide waste-free IT or risk irrelevance
Telco Field Solutions Group scores $20m federal government grant

Telco Field Solutions Group scores $20m federal government grant
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?