Virtual IT Group tapped to build and develop Telstra’s new SASE solution

NSW headquartered MSP Virtual IT Group (VITG) has been chosen by Telstra as the MVP1 partner to help build and develop their new secure access service edge (SASE) solution ADAPT S1.

As the MVP1 (minimum viable product) partner, VITG was the only partner chosen by Telstra to work on developing ADAPT S1 to get it to a viable solution for market release.

A statement from VITG says this agreement is recognition that it is “a market leader in designing, deploying, and helping customers manage their networking and security needs.”

The solution converges smart networking and security into a single offering.

VITG chief executive Daniel Garcia is a member of the Telstra Advisory Board and said partnering with Telstra to deliver ADAPT S1 is the company’s way of meeting the business challenges facing organisations today.

“Over the past 12 months, we have seen a shift in the technology needs for many organisations. Many of our clients moved into remote working environments and with that came the need for cloud-delivered applications and updates to security infrastructure.

“ADAPT S1 delivers exactly that and we’re delighted to now offer Telstra’s Adapt S1 powered by a VITG solution as a flexible, innovative business connectivity and security solution to customers”

The solution combines Velocloud’s SD-WAN technology from VMware with Palo Alto’s Prisma.

It offers customers end-to-end application access for users, scalability, fast time to deployment, and simplified management, as well as security capability across all users’ touchpoints.