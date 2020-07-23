Visionect appoints Exertis ProAV Australia to distribute Joan meeting room booking system

Low power ePaper display solutions vendor Visionect has appointed Exertis ProAV Australia as its newest distributor for its Joan meeting room booking system.

The deal is an extension of Visionect’s existing deal with Exertis’ US-based sister company Stampede, serving as distributor for both Australia and New Zealand.

Joan is a cordless ePaper display that displays the availability status of a meeting room and the daily schedule.

"Joan" meeting room booking system

Visionect chief executive Rok Zalar said, “The appointment of Exertis ProAV Australia to represent Joan in Australia and New Zealand signals the expansion of a very successful relationship that began two years ago in North America.”

“The combined power and reach of Stampede and Exertis ProAV Australia will help us to bring the benefits of Joan to an entirely new audience of consumer and commercial customers.”

Exertis president and CEO Kevin Kelly said Joan was “much more than a device” and is a complete scheduling and meeting management solution.

“We are excited to bring Joan to our resellers and their end-user customers throughout Australia and New Zealand,” Kelly said.

“Joan is without a doubt the most advanced, energy efficient meeting room scheduler available on the market today. Our in-region customers have been looking for an environmentally friendly, easy-to-install wireless solution and Joan is precisely that.”