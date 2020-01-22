VMware acquires Nyansa to boost SD-WAN with AI

VMware has announced plans to acquire network analytics specialist Nyansa to boost its flagship SD-WAN by VeloCloud platform through new artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

“The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware’s delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager for VMware’s VeloCloud Business Unit, in a statement. “Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of the shortcomings of today’s vendor-specific solutions.”

Nyansa analyzes user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices across thousands of customer sites at companies including Tesla, Uber and leisurewear outfit Lululemon.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in VMware’s first fiscal quarter 2021.

VMware said it will add Nyansa’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to VMware’s existing network and security portfolio to help customers operate and troubleshoot the Virtual Cloud Network and further VMware’s ability to enable what it dubs, “self-healing networks”.

“Joining forces with VMware provides an amazing platform for Nyansa to continue executing on the vision of a new networking paradigm: an analytic-powered and software-defined virtual cloud network that connects clients to containers in dynamic and distributed enterprises,” said Nyansa CEO Abe Ankumah, in a statement. “Nyansa and VMware are perfectly aligned in technology, products and culture. Following the close of the acquisition, we will continue to advance our AI-driven multi-vendor network analytics platform and double-down on end-to-end user experience and IoT operational assurance.”

Nyansa’s flagship Voyance is a vendor-agnostic, cloud-based AIOps platform. The solution consolidates key functionality within conventional network monitoring tools into a single, multifunction analytics platform to deliver visibility into and behavioral analysis of critical device performance across the entire infrastructure.

VMware’s acquisition of Nyansa comes less than one month after its US$2.7bn acquisition of Pivotal Software.

This article originally appeared at crn.com