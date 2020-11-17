VMware adds Sydney data centre presence in AWS for Carbon Black

Virtualisation powerhouse VMware has opened a local point of presence (PoP) in an AWS Sydney data centre for its Carbon Black security offerings.

The US-based vendor said the new PoP would “deliver cloud native endpoint and workload protection to highly regulated industries such as government bodies and banks”.

Carbon Black’s APJ boss Matt Bennett told CRN the local PoP would increase the vendor’s ability to attract customers with data sovereignty concerns and support the growth of managed services within the partner community.

“For local partners, being able to reference an architecture built locally, deployed locally for them to build on gives them additional customer confidence,” he said.

Bennett said that a partner’s ability to go to a customer as a trusted advisor and say that what they are building can move through the different parts of the architecture.

Matthew Bennett (Carbon Black)

He cited Edge computing and secure access service edge (SASE) as two examples where customers were looking to consolidate deployments and said partners could make a compelling case for a single solution which could be deployed across multiple environments with minimal adjustments.

“You can have the same infrastructure, same platform that's going to move through all those different use cases. [Customers] don't want to have to have a security discussion that relates to that story, versus what they're going to do to secure their workloads, versus what they're going to do for their endpoints,” he explained.

Bennett went on to say that partners would be able to “build quite a few different services” off the back of the new PoP and not have to cough up the capital required to build out their own data centre presence.

“You deploy once on this infrastructure, but you can leverage seven or eight different managed services off the back of that. Your opportunity to scale as a channel partner through this becomes a lot more significant.”

Bennett also said that partners, particularly managed service providers, were looking for a consolidation of their solutions to reduce management and integration.

“They're not looking to have eight different vendors that they support eight different services, they want to get a more consolidated view, and we're starting to see that now in terms of engagements with channel partners.

“I think there's got to be more, it's got to be at scale, when they deploy any technology, both in terms of how we scale up, but also the services, they can scale off the back of it.”