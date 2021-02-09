VMware ANZ channel chief Neels Du Plooy departs

By on
Neels Du Plooy

VMware’s long-serving channel chief Neels Du Plooy has left the vendor after close to nine years, four and a half of those as head of the local channel.

VMware confirmed the exec’s departure in a statement.

“Neels Du Plooy, Director of Channels for Australia and New Zealand, has left VMware,” the company said.

“VMware wishes Neels the best in his future endeavours and thanks him for his commitment to our partners during his time with the business.

“VMware is committed to our partners across Australia and New Zealand, and while we search for a replacement, our regional and local leaders and our skilled partner team will continue to work very closely with our valued partner ecosystem.”

CRN has contacted Du Plooy directly for comment.

The news follows a recent shakeup in VMware's local distribution strategy. The company recently revealed it had cut ties with Tech Data and appointed Dicker Data as its newest distributor.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
