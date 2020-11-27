VMware ANZ channel exec Kerrie-Anne Turner departs

VMware ANZ head of commercial business and channels Kerrie-Anne Turner will exit the company after five years.

The virtualisation vendor confirmed Turner’s plans, along with a brief statement on the future of her role:

“VMware is committed to our partners across the business in Australia and New Zealand and our leaders will continue to drive strong engagement with the business,” the statement read.

VMware did not reveal if it has named a replacement or if the role will be filled. ANZ head of channels and alliances Neels du Ploy reported to Turner.

Turner joined VMware in 2016 to replace former ANZ director of channel sales John Donovan, who now works at Sophos as ANZ managing director.

Prior to VMware, Turner was both APAC vice president an Australian managing director of SaaS CRM vendor StayinFront from 2009 to 2016, and briefly in 2007 to 2008. She also worked in a number of sales and leadership roles at Symantec.