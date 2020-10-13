VMware ANZ hires Sean Kopelke as technology director out of Microsoft

VMware has hired Sean Kopelke as its senior director for technology for Australia and New Zealand.

Kopelke joins VMware from Microsoft, where he was a technical director leading teams across Australia and APAC. The director boasts more than 20 years of enterprise technology experience, with other senior roles including Riverbed Technology, Zscaler, FireEye and Symantec.

In his new role at VMware, Kopelke will be responsible for representing VMware’s technology to customers and partners, and leading VMware’s systems engineers and SE managers in their customer engagement while partnering with senior sales leaders to develop technology strategies for customers.

VMware ANZ managing director Brad Anderson said Kopelke brought deep experience leading technical teams to the local arm of the virtualisation specialist.

“As businesses adapt to changing times, Sean’s expertise in cloud, security and emerging technologies will provide VMware’s customers with significant value as they make decisions on digital strategies to be ready for the future. I’m very pleased to welcome Sean to the team.”