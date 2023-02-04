VMware channel chief on "Age of the Partner"

VMware’s head of worldwide partner and commercial organisation, Ricky Cooper, is on a mission to recruit the best partners around the globe: resellers, systems integrators and distributors who can understand and solve the complex technical problems that drive progress.

“The only way we are going to succeed is to have partners on board who understand our technology, and can deploy our technology,” Cooper told CRN.

With the coming launch of Partner Connect 2.0 Cooper said VMware will reward partners who have invested in reaching technical designations such as solution competencies, master services competencies, validated services offerings, and who are cloud verified.

Partners with those abilities will earn more points towards tier progression.

“I keep referring to the fact that this is the age of the partner,” Cooper said.

“And I truly believe this is the age of the partner … Look at edge, look at AI, look at all of the trends that we’re seeing throughout the IT industry.

There’s just so much opportunity, where do you focus? The way to do it is by partnering together,” he added.

But it can’t be a one-way street, Cooper said, with only the partner investing in their employees and VMware’s success.

He said rewarding technically mature partners with tier progression is the first step.

The second is passing along work for those partners.

“One we’ll reward and two we will also make a huge effort to ensure that we’re passing as many services opportunities as we can to our partner ecosystem, and you’ll see a huge change,” he said.

“There was a tendency before, when the pie is a bit smaller, and you’ve got large ELAs, we were taking on a lot of that services. work ourselves.

"Things are really opening up... how does a partner ensure they have got increased profitability?

"By becoming an expert in our technology, and being a valued services partner, and taking on some of these services,” Cooper said.

VMware is on a path to forging more strategic relationships with a smaller set of partners through the new Pinnacle Tier of its Partner Connect Program, Cooper said.

It will dedicate a worldwide leader to the Pinnacle Tier to centralise VMware’s Pinnacle Programs and form a community for its largest resellers.

He said Pinnacle Partners will have a much tighter level of engagement such as executive sponsorship, managed account coverage, and joint business plan development.

Pinnacle Partners will also have access to a Big Bet program which drive jointly aligned goals with targeted outcomes and is separate to the Partner Connect program and incentives.

“We will invest resources, marketing dollars, Test Labs, etc. in the Big Bets program,” he said.

"We can’t share with you at this time which partners make up the Pinnacle Tier, but we can tell you the list will include major reseller partners, amongst other partner types.”

The company is in the midst of a US$61 billion takeover by chipmaker giant Broadcom.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan singled out the need to move more VMware customers into subscription licenses as well as Broadcom’s embrace of VMware’s partner ecosystem in his first comments on the proposed deal back in May.

Read the full interview with Cooper below.

What can you tell us about Partner Connect 2.0? VMware announced it last August. I think it’s going to debut here in the first quarter?

When I look at our partner ecosystem, we’ve listened to the feedback.

And this is where they can get really excited, and I’ll tell you why.

So, previously, we’ve rewarded our partners for those large perpetual deals, those big chunky deals that come in.

Everybody loves these US$100 million deals.

We’ve rewarded our partners based on large deals.

With the transformation in the whole market and going towards more SaaS and subscription offerings, which we’re doing ourselves here at VMware, we wanted to redesign the program and make sure it’s fit-for-purpose for our partners.

That’s why we had the soft launch.

We’ve taken feedback from all across the world since then every region, from partners, from distribution, from everybody.

We wanted to make sure that we’ve got a program that rewards partners all the way through the customer lifecycle.

So if you are talking, test and dev on the front end; actually giving some points and some rewards at that front end, for those partners making a difference there, all the way through services.

We never awarded as a program on services before.

This is huge for our partners because this is how they‘re driving profitability.

Let’s not forget they’re going from a model, our partners, our large resellers going from model earning very good margin on these large ELA into, ‘OK, I’m going SaaS, and subscription. How do I ensure that I’ve got increased profitability?’

What’s the answer?

That is becoming an expert in our technology, and being a valued services partner, and taking on some of these services.

And we’ve recognised ‘OK, one we’ll reward or two will also make a huge effort to ensure that we’re passing as many services opportunities as we can to our partner ecosystem, and you’ll see a huge change there.

I think there was a tendency before, when the pie is a bit smaller, and you have large ELAs, we were taking on a lot of that services work ourselves.

Things are really opening up. We’re growing as a company, year on year.

It’s great to see that with that, comes new deployments, how our customers are looking to deploy SaaS and subscription and then how we can actually take that to, to our partners.

With the redesigned Partner Connect, is there a way for partners to find opportunity selling VMware services in multi-cloud environments?

With the whole multi-cloud piece, our customers who’ve got four or five different instances of cloud, whether that’s public, private, edge, whatever the case may be, the only way we’re going to succeed is by having partners on board who understand that technology and are capable of deploying that technology.

And then at the far end, we’ve got to ensure consumption.

It is one of the challenges when I was at Microsoft all those years ago, the big push was on consumption.

We’re there at VMware, right now if we don’t get our product deployed, it‘s of no use to our customers.

Customers won’t see that longer term value.

So for us now, we’re really ensuring that we‘re pushing the envelope with regards to ensuring that it is easy for our customers to deploy and it is easy for our services partners to help in that area.

So are there more avenues to partnering with VMware under the new program?

You could be a partner that says, ‘Hey, I’m just going to concentrate on services. I’m just going to concentrate on consumption. I‘m just going to concentrate on the front-end test and dev.’

[No matter the category] there are areas to earn through Partner Connect 2.0.

How does it track partners’ progress, or is there a way for partners to track where they stand?

We’ve got a component called the partner portal, which gives full visibility to our partners into the business that they’re doing with VMware.

They can go online, at the same time as ourselves and you can have meaningful discussions around.

OK, ‘Here’s my VMware book of business. Here’s where I’m earning revenue. Here is how much I have earned year to date.’

We’re bringing more in-depth data to them around their business with VMware.

This will really go to fuel good, exciting conversations and it’s an area where I think we needed to fall in line with the rest of the of the marketplace.

So what you’re seeing is a lot of investment from VMware, into this partner ecosystem.

Where does distribution fit into the relationship with VMware and its partners?

I think where you start is those longtail customers, distribution is most definitely helping us to reach customers that are in some of the harder to reach areas.

Some of these distribution partners have got global capabilities and far more reach and it‘s certainly that whole reach piece that I keep mentioning that is the major piece and turning on some of the partners.

So it’s one thing in listing a partner, but having those partners consistently transacting business is an area that we can improve in and I think that’s somewhere that disty can help us and give us that true global reach.

That’s one thing that we’re most definitely looking at the disty to help us with and to actually, do the bit of the back end processing and to really understand our technologies and to be pushing the envelope for us. It‘s another extension of a sales offering.

As you talk about distribution and expanding the partner program, it sounds like more of VMware’s revenue generation is going to be placed outside of the company, with partners and disty becoming a bigger part of that sales arm. Is that the strategy?

It is. You’re limited by the amount of people that you have with inside an organisation.

And when you’ve got so many customers out there, the only way that you’re going to reach them is scale.

The only way that you’re going to do it is through partners and through disty, and I keep referring to the fact that this is the age of the partner. And I truly believe this is the age of the partner.

I think it‘s been forced because of SaaS and subscription. That change has made things very interesting, for partners, for disty, the services element of it all.

And it’s just really, there’s so much of it, look at edge, look at AI, look at all of the trends that we’re seeing throughout the IT industry.

There’s just so much opportunity.

Where do you focus?

The way to do it is by partnering together.

This article originally appeared at crn.com