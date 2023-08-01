VMware Cloud now available on AWS Melbourne

By on
VMware Cloud now available on AWS Melbourne

Virtualisation giant VMware said it has expanded to Amazon Web Services Melbourne region, the second in Australia after Sydney which was established in 2018.

VMware Cloud now has eight AWS software defined data centre instances across the Asia-Pacific.

This enables customers to run vSphere based workloads in hybrid cloud environments, with access to over 200 native AWS services with no changes to existing infrastructure, VMware said.

It includes integrated Kubernetes and VMware NSX security capabilities, to prevent threats like lateral movement within and across cloud and data centre environments.

“We are pleased to be enhancing the availability of VMware Cloud on AWS across Australia,"  Brad Anderson, the company's ANZ managing drector, said.

"Australian customers are already using VMware Cloud on AWS to deploy, migrate, and better protect applications at scale, while leveraging innovative capabilities from both AWS and VMware to accelerate their application modernisation initiatives."

"With the launch of VMware Cloud on AWS in the AWS Asia Pacific Melbourne Region, our Australian customers can take advantage of added flexibility, scalability and security for their mission-critical workloads," Anderson added.

“The expansion of VMware Cloud on AWS to Australia’s newest AWS Infrastructure Region reinforces our obsession to help customers migrate to AWS easily and securely, drive innovation through modernising and deploying new applications, and optimise costs while simultaneously scaling demand," Rianne van Veldhuizen, managing director, AWS, Australia and New Zealand, said.

Broadcom is currently in the process of acquiring VMware, with worldwide regulatory approval pending, in a US$61 billion deal.

