VMware enlists Renewtrak to bring automated renewals to channel partners

VMware has partnered with Australian renewals-as-a-service provider Renewtrak to provide its channel partners with a platform to automate contract renewals.

The Renewtrak platform aims to help VMware partners and customers streamline and simplify the renewal of their contracts valued at less than $10,000.

The deal follows a similar deal with storage vendor StorageCraft announced yesterday, with Renewtrak providing automation services and other tools for StorageCraft partners.

Renewtrak chief executive Mathew Cagney said businesses are moving rapidly away from traditional license models, so the B2B renewals process needs an upgrade due to the ten-fold increase in transaction volumes due to the shift to warranty, consumption and subscription models.

“Some organisations are expecting partner transaction volumes to increase by up to 50 per cent annually, and with that comes a need to not just automate the process, but make it easier for a partner’s customer to self-service and manage easily,” Cagney said.

“VMWare's platform will allow them to deliver that seamless experience their customers want while freeing up staff to deliver on high-value tasks that customers need.”