VMware enlists Renewtrak to bring automated renewals to channel partners

By on
VMware enlists Renewtrak to bring automated renewals to channel partners

VMware has partnered with Australian renewals-as-a-service provider Renewtrak to provide its channel partners with a platform to automate contract renewals.

The Renewtrak platform aims to help VMware partners and customers streamline and simplify the renewal of their contracts valued at less than $10,000.

The deal follows a similar deal with storage vendor StorageCraft announced yesterday, with Renewtrak providing automation services and other tools for StorageCraft partners.

Renewtrak chief executive Mathew Cagney said businesses are moving rapidly away from traditional license models, so the B2B renewals process needs an upgrade due to the ten-fold increase in transaction volumes due to the shift to warranty, consumption and subscription models.

“Some organisations are expecting partner transaction volumes to increase by up to 50 per cent annually, and with that comes a need to not just automate the process, but make it easier for a partner’s customer to self-service and manage easily,” Cagney said.

“VMWare's platform will allow them to deliver that seamless experience their customers want while freeing up staff to deliver on high-value tasks that customers need.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
renewtrak software vmware

Most Read Articles

The 10 biggest cyber security acquisitions of 2020 (so far)

The 10 biggest cyber security acquisitions of 2020 (so far)
Five big things to know about Dell selling (or buying) VMware

Five big things to know about Dell selling (or buying) VMware
Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants
Nutanix, VMware battle for HCI software market

Nutanix, VMware battle for HCI software market
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?