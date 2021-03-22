VMware launches new incentives program

VMware has launched its Customer Lifecycle Incentives Program to help partners sell more software-as-a-service and drive more digital transformation to customers.

The program is part of VMware’s wider Partner Connect Program, aiming to align all ecosystem partners with a programmatic approach to support the end to end customer lifecycle.

VMware said the program helps drive partner profitability through new and expanded customer engagement, a simplified experience, optimized incentive return on investment, and partner-to-partner cooperation rewards.

VMware added that the incentives also help partners gain more opportunities to leverage any unique skills and offerings and deliver value across the entire customer lifecycle.

The incentives are centred around three offerings — technical assessments, proof of concept and partner-to-partner accelerator.

Technical Assessments – incentivising partners that are able to identify the right VMware solutions to solve customer challenges, which cloud include delivering recommendations on applications, optimising server workload and virtualisation usage, providing a list of applications that could be modernised, or creating a migration readiness and implementation plan.

Proof of Concept – rewards VMware partners that deliver proof of concept through a workshop, onboarding the customer, or through use-case implementation, demonstration and evaluation. Both transacting and non-transacting partners can exercise the incentive and will determine the feasibility of the idea or verify that the idea will function as envisioned.

Partner-to-Partner Accelerator – rewards “Sell Through” partners who identify opportunities, book eligible orders, and hand off to the “Orchestrate With” partners to activate the solution and facilitate consumption of VMware services. This allows customers to purchase through their usual reseller and receive services from a specialised “services only” best of breed partners.

“At VMware, we are committed to continuously evolving our partner program to adapt to industry demands and customer expectations,” VMware vice president of partner programs and experience Tracy-Ann Palmer said.

“Customer Lifecycle Incentives is the result of extensive collaboration with our partners to define and build incentives that matter to them. We are giving our partners more support and tools to differentiate and transform their business and VMware practices.”