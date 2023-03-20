VMware launches next evolution of Partner Connect Program

VMware has launched the next iteration of its flagship Partner Connect Program.

Partner Connect is a single, unified program for all partner types, and the last program refresh in August 2022 involved maximising software-as-a-service sales growth and a greater push for VMware customers towards subscription licenses.

The new evolution aims to make the program more flexible and efficient, providing faster and simpler paths to progression.

It also tries to deliver greater incentives, while rewarding partners for both performance and capabilities.

“Through Partner Connect, we are reinventing the VMware partner experience,” VMware vice president, global channel sales programs and compliance Tracy-Ann Palmer said.

“Our strategy is for every VMware partner to own the customer lifecycle end-to-end, leading with services, partnering with others, and building predictable, recurring revenue streams,” Palmer added.

The new updates of the program include helping partners to drive revenue and growth from the multi-cloud opportunity and better optimise partner profitability.

New features include a flexible points-based program with incentives, rewards for partner investments and capabilities as they grow their VMware practices, newly automated insights and metrics, and expanded practice development through VMware Ignite development program.

VMware stated that the partner business models have also been better aligned to customer outcomes.

Using four distinct business models, VMware has created an interconnected partner program enabling increased partner-to-partner collaboration to help customers achieve outcomes faster.

Business models include solution resellers, solution services providers, cloud services providers and solution builders.

The new program has also introduced lifecycle incentives that rewards partners across the entire customer journey.

VMware said that transitioning to SaaS and subscription services helps its partners move beyond transactional sales towards high-margin, repeatable sales, aiming to maximise profitability through a new partner incentives historical tracker.

Another change to the program is the addition of new influence performance points for non-transacting partners, as previously partners could only progress within the program through credits earned through transacted bookings.

However, now non-transacting partners have a path to level up in the program by earning points through influenced bookings.

Partners can also now earn capability points toward program progression based on investment in VMware training, competencies and certifications.

“IDC is seeing a transition in the market today, where for customers it’s not just about digital transformation, it’s about digital first," the analyst firm's vice president of channels and alliances Steve White said.

“The transformation we see VMware delivering in the Partner Connect program is a recognition of macro trends," White said.

"By bringing everything together under one VMware program with a more simplified experience, VMware can help partners transition to as-a-service/subscription models, expand their services portfolios, and better leverage their investments to the fullest,” he added.

HPE technology alliances manager Dean Janjic said the VMware announcement enables its partners to deliver a complete portfolio of solutions, orchestrated to work as one in multi-cloud environments.

“Being a VMware Cloud and Managed Services Partner, we have been leveraging VMware’s undeniable experience in the market and innovative technology to provide customers with a cloud stack that puts security front and centre," Orro director of cloud services Jonathan Plaskow said.

“As a relatively new brand in the market, having the support of VMware’s rich partner community has been critical to help us drive more value for our customers and assist them in becoming ‘cloud smart’.”