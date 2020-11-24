VMware, MobileIron in VR partnership with HTC Vive

HTC Vive, the virtual reality hardware and software vendor, has unveiled a partnership with VMware and MobileIron for device management solutions and VPN capabilities.

The partnership comes as HTC increases its support for the HTC Vive Focus Plus, a standalone VR headset with the company designed with enterprise customers in mind.

The features of the partnership, which have rolled out this week, enables organisations to remotely manage devices, applications and settings, and use existing software licenses, or obtain them directly.

Device users can also connect to corporate networks remotely using built-in VPN or stay offline if needed to comply with security regulations.

According to HTC Vive the full list of enterprise-facing updates released for the Vive Focus Plus platform include:

Mobile device management by VMWare and MobileIron

Addition of in-built VPN and offline operation capability for secure remote use

Addition of screen recording functionality

Enhanced screen sharing with Miracast

Unrestricted Kiosk Mode turns Vive Focus Plus into a fixed-purpose device out of the box

Vive enterprise solutions head Dan O’Brien said remote work requirements were driving a marked increase in demand for commercial VR solutions.

“...We know that security and manageability is critical to the continued successful adoption of Vive Focus Plus in the enterprise environment,” O’Brien said.

“By supporting VPN, our customers will be able to securely collaborate on projects using VR no matter where in the world they are, with the proven enterprise expertise of our partners VMware and MobileIron.”

VMware’s end-user computing general manager Shankar Iyer said the vendor was excited to share news of the partnership.

“To address the growing industry and subsequent IT challenges associated with deploying VR in the enterprise, VMware is excited to have partnered with HTC to deliver scalable management and app delivery for Vive Focus Plus,” he said.

“With our Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform, Vive Focus Plus customers will be able to easily enroll and configure headsets, deliver immersive VR experiences to employees, and protect data with controls and policies—all from a single console.”

MobileIron’s director for business development Bernhard Carli also commented, mentioning the emerging potential of VR in corporate circles.

“Virtual reality is changing the way businesses and organizations operate in our quickly-changing world,” Carli said. “The new capabilities offered on Vive Focus Plus in partnership with MobileIron will allow such enterprises to take control of their devices in a secure, mobile-centric way that supports productivity.”