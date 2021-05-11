VMware names new ANZ channel chief

Virtualisation vendor VMware has appointed Olga Specjalska to lead its newly restructured channel partner ecosystem in Australia and New Zealand.

Specjalska directly replaced ANZ head of channels Neels du Plooy, who left the company in April, while also getting a wider remit in the new role of ANZ director of partner business.

Specjalska, promoted from her role as ANZ marketing director, leads the team responsible for VMware’s ecosystem go-to-market program in ANZ, including distribution, global systems integrators and outsourcing, OEMs, solution providers, services partnerships, partner readiness and business development.

“I look forward to working closely with our partners across Australia and New Zealand to support our customers’ unique needs as they evolve their technology strategies,” Specjalska said.

“Our partners play a critical role in delivering strategic value for customers, and I’m excited by the opportunity to deliver on VMware’s commitment to a simplified and consistent partner experience.”

Specjalska joined VMware in 2011, starting out as an education and enablement associate before assuming management roles within VMware’s marketing team across Asia before moving to Australia in 2018.

VMware also appointed Anthony Clarke as director of services-led partnerships, working directly with global SIs like Accenture and Deloitte. He will report into Specjalska.

Speaking on the appointments, VMware APJ vice president of partner and commercial organisation Uma Thana Balasingam said, “The way partners engage with customers and other partners has evolved, and so has the way they do business, therefore we are committed to continually adapting to meet the needs of our ecosystem and exceed customer expectations.”

“A thriving partner community is a key component of our ongoing success, and I’m thrilled to welcome Olga and Anthony to the team to raise the bar in delivering value for our partner ecosystem.”