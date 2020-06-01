VMware now offering SD-WAN to channel partners

VMware has made its SD-WAN offerings to its channel partners through the Partner Connect Program.

VMware’s SD-WAN offering came by way of its acquisition of VeloCloud Networks in 2017, the same year Cisco acquired SD-WAN startup Viptela.

SD-WAN is available both through the Cloud Provider and Reseller tracks of the Partner Connect Program.

The Cloud Provider model has the solution offered as a term-based subscription for both the software and hardware components, while the Rental and MSP models have the software offered as both VMware hosted and as a downloadable version for on-prem setups.

The hardware component is available either as a one-off CapEx payment or as a subscription-style OpEx model for flexibility.

