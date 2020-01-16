VMware preps partners for extra Q1 changes

VMware has kicked off the year with a blizzard of notifications for its partners, most reminding them to embrace coming changes.

The biggest change is VMware’s new competency-based partner program, Partner Connect, which launches on the auspicious date of February 29th, 2020.

Before then, VMware has also reminded partners that Q1 2020 will also see the end of its WIRE channel training resource, replaced by the fancy new Learning Zone. Another new training resource is the second release of content from the VMware Cloud Sales Institute (VCSI). The new material offers short web-based courses that promise to teach “about the customer’s journey to the Cloud with a focus on VMware Cloud Today, Selling Cloud, and Cloud Consumption.” The material is available here.

Another change will arrive on January 26th when a new VCPP Commerce Portal brings cloud providers a replacement to the Business Portal that focuses on the needs of channel organisations that run VMware-powered clouds.

VMware has teased the new portal with a collection of videos that can be found here (and one of which is embedded below).

Lastly, the company has called for has called entries in its annual partner awards. Entries close on January 31st. CRN IMPACT Awards entries open a day or three later – so why not knock off your VMware entry, then get ready to re-purpose it?