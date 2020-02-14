VMware re-orgs services and customer success teams

VMware is elevating its customer experience to the “next level” by creating a new 4,000-plus organization that combines VMware’s global services, customer success, professional services and technical support teams together.

“We spent many months talking to our customers, studying best practices in the software industry, and driving to internal consensus, so that we could create a new unified Customer Experience Team that we believe will help take VMware to the next level of customer satisfaction and success,” said VMware in a statement to CRN.

To lead the new customer experience charge, VMware has rehired Sumit Dhawan as its new senior vice president and chief customer experience officer, replacing VMware’s former global chief customer officer Scott Bajitos.

Dhawan previously led VMware’s multi-billion-dollar end user computing business as general manager from 2013 to 2018 but left to become CEO of web application performance and security services startup Instart. Dhawan had a stellar career at Citrix Systems in various executive roles for nearly 15 years including general manager of Citrix’s enterprise mobility business.

Dhawan, who will report directly to VMware Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Poonen, will now lead the revamped customer experience team that will consist of more than 4,000 employees including VMware’s professional services, global services, technical support, premier support, technical account management and customer success teams.

The new customer experience change from the virtualization giant comes after the recent departure of several customer-facing executives including Bajitos, who oversaw the company’s global services team, and Mark Ritacoo, vice president of operations and customer intelligence. VMware also laid off several hundred employees last month as part of its annual workforce rebalancing that included some customer-facing and services positions.

VMware, which is also set to launch a new Partner Program on February 29th , said the new customer organization will help spur revenue growth and increase customer relationships in 2020.

“The goal is to create an integrated and agile team that can deliver a best-in-class customer experience at scale, across VMware’s solution areas,” said VMware to CRN.

