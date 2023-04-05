VMWare Tanzu and Aria platforms to improve app development

VMWare has announced new capabilities across its Tanzu and Aria platforms to help improve app development and provide a “cloud-smart approach” to better serve customer needs.

The company said that its Tanzu Application Platform 1.5 has new capabilities to help companies build and deploy software more efficiently and securely using an extensive set of developer tooling.

VMWare Tanzu aims to enhance end-to-end app security, streamline platform engineering experiences and provide support for third-party integrations.

The new changes will see the platform offering customers predetermined, secure paths to production customised to their business.

This will include more streamlined deployments on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (AWS EKS) with AWS QuickStart.

VMWare have also expanded the range of security tools including auto-configuration of Transport Layer Security and support for external security tools for secrets management.

Tanzu Mission Control will now support full lifecycle management of AWS EKS clusters, the ability to change the security context for containers and pods, and will allow for the modification of Open Policy Agent Gatekeeper settings at all levels.

VMWare is also introducing new changes to its Aria platform, including Aria Hub, Aria Cost and Aria Observability.

The Aria platform aims to help cloud operations teams to better utilise multi-cloud capabilities with insights, as well as enabling optimised cost, performance and security of applications and infrastructure to better suit business priorities.

VMWare has added Google Cloud support in Aria Hub Free Tier, in addition to AWS and Azure.

It has also added support for Kubernetes environments though a new infrastructure dashboard with a service-to-service topology view.

Aria Cost will now include support for Alibaba Cloud, on top of AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and VMWare Cloud on AWS.

The platform is also expanding its Kubernetes reporting capabilities.

VMWare has also made changes to Aria Operations through the introduction of a new integration with multi-cloud solution Aria Observability.

The changes aim to provide IT teams with contextualised visibility across their infrastructure, Kubernetes environments and applications.

The company said this will eliminate the need for disparate tools to manage multi-clouds and provide a holistic platform view which will enable faster troubleshooting and improve application performance.

“Our customers across the enterprise are engaged in a cumbersome balancing act -- juggling multiple tools, teams, clouds, and operating models while at the same time keeping developers productive and the operations team equipped to keep pace,” VMWare modern applications and management business group general manager Purnima Padmanabhan said.

“Customers tell us they need to rapidly innovate while at the same time manage cost, security, and performance. In response, we expedited the launch of new capabilities across VMware Tanzu and VMware Aria.

We are committed to helping customers drive innovation and optimisation at every step of the app development and cloud management journey.”