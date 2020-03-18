VMware’s Pat Gelsinger: Coronavirus will ‘permanently change’ work

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger says the coronavirus pandemic is the “black swan” event that changes the way the world works, connects and lives.

To help customers affected by the coronavirus, VMware is offering free trials of Workspace ONE and its new SD-WAN Work @Home offering, while also extending free trials of Horizon and VMware Cloud on AWS.

“As we navigate this global pandemic, the future of work is changing,” said Gelsinger in a blog post. “As the work-from-home model becomes the norm and work itself becomes more distributed, we will continue to build infrastructure and technology solutions optimized for the workplace of the future. This is a ‘black swan’ event that I believe will permanently change the way we work, learn, connect, worship and simple how we live in community with each other.”

To help customers quickly enable a remote digital workforce, VMware is introducing the VMware SD-WAN Work @Home free trial offering that provides end user hardware and hosted services for up to 45 days for up to 50 employees. The Work @Home bundles leverage VMware’s wired bundle with VMware SD-WAN Edge 510 or the company’s wireless bundle with VMware SD-WAN Edge 510-LTE.

Additionally, VMware is extending free trials of Workspace ONE for 90 days and 100 devices through July 31, 2020.

To help customers enable or scale Horizon 7 and Horizon Cloud environment, VMware is now offering extended free trails of Horizon 7 on-premises, Horizon 7 for VMware Cloud on AWS, and Horizon Cloud on Azure for 90 days and 100 named users through July 31, 2020.

We're getting asked by many customers to help them with "Work at Home & Business Continuity" due to #COVID19, so @VMware is making a comprehensive set of offers, incl. certain free trials for 90 days, see: https://t.co/N3egCqwW4u and watch webcast Mar17: https://t.co/Rzq0aCpVci pic.twitter.com/23XZ8er8I3 — Sanjay Poonen (@spoonen) March 16, 2020

“At a time when ‘business as usual’ is not an option, we need to focus on helping each other, and assisting our customers as they respond and adapt,” said Gelsinger. “We have the capabilities to help customers across the globe enable their employees to work remotely, maintain productivity, increase connectivity, and provide for continuous secure access to applications regardless of the endpoint.”

Gelsinger said VMware needs to focus on helping customers respond and adapt to the changing workforce with capabilities to enable employees to work remotely, maintain productivity, increase connectivity and provide continuous secure access to applications regardless of the endpoint.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based virtualization superstar is pushing its business continuity solutions to help fight the coronavirus in terms of business enablement. For example, VMware’s Digital Workspace creates a remote workspace experience that provides access to any app on any device without compromising security. Additionally, VMware says its VMware Cloud on AWS, SD-WAN by VeloCloud, Horizon 7 and Site Recovery disaster recovery in the cloud are solutions customers should leverage when running a business remotely.

“Our hearts go out to everyone around the world impacted, either directly or indirectly, by COVID-19,” said Gelsinger. “It’s a moment for us to come together as never before.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com