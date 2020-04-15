VMworld 2020 goes digital

By on
VMworld 2020 goes digital

VMware had hoped VMworld could still go on late in the summer, but the spate of global conference cancellations caused by the coronavirus crisis will not spare that in-person event.

The conference originally set for August 30 through September 3 in San Francisco and November in Barcelona, Spain will now take place only as an online event during the week of September 28, the company announced Tuesday after closely monitoring the global pandemic.

"Each year we look forward to hosting our customers, partners and employees from around the world at our premiere VMworld events for industry perspective, education and networking with peers," VMware COO Sanjay Poonen said in a prepared statement.

"While we are disappointed that we will not be together in-person with our community this year, we are excited to host VMworld as a global digital experience."

VMware said it’s still busy developing the new program to provide its partners and customers the perspectives of VMware executives, new product developments and quality educational opportunities.

The company will provide more information in the coming weeks on how attendees can register to participate from anywhere in the world.

It’s the first time a physical VMworld conference will not happen since the first event in 2004. But VMware said it’s looking into holding some “regional, smaller, physical gatherings” possibly in the autumn.

“VMware is committed to ensuring that the digital event reflects the VMworld experience that so many in the industry have come to know and love,” VMware said in a statement.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
finance vmware vmworld

Most Read Articles

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff
Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players

Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players
Enable creates world-first ServiceNow integration

Enable creates world-first ServiceNow integration
Teams video calls expanding to 9 visible participants

Teams video calls expanding to 9 visible participants
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?