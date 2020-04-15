VMworld 2020 goes digital

VMware had hoped VMworld could still go on late in the summer, but the spate of global conference cancellations caused by the coronavirus crisis will not spare that in-person event.

The conference originally set for August 30 through September 3 in San Francisco and November in Barcelona, Spain will now take place only as an online event during the week of September 28, the company announced Tuesday after closely monitoring the global pandemic.

"Each year we look forward to hosting our customers, partners and employees from around the world at our premiere VMworld events for industry perspective, education and networking with peers," VMware COO Sanjay Poonen said in a prepared statement.

"While we are disappointed that we will not be together in-person with our community this year, we are excited to host VMworld as a global digital experience."

VMware said it’s still busy developing the new program to provide its partners and customers the perspectives of VMware executives, new product developments and quality educational opportunities.

The company will provide more information in the coming weeks on how attendees can register to participate from anywhere in the world.

It’s the first time a physical VMworld conference will not happen since the first event in 2004. But VMware said it’s looking into holding some “regional, smaller, physical gatherings” possibly in the autumn.

“VMware is committed to ensuring that the digital event reflects the VMworld experience that so many in the industry have come to know and love,” VMware said in a statement.

This article originally appeared at crn.com