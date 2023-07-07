Vocus and NSW Telco Authority develop mobile network drone

Network infrastructure provider Vocus and the NSW Telco Authority have unveiled a new way to provide 4G/5G mobile connectivity during emergency disaster relief, using a tethered drone as a “mobile tower in the sky.”

Designed and built by Vocus’ recently acquired company Challenge Networks, the drone uses high-speed low-earth orbit satellite connectivity from Vocus Satellite - Starlink, and can provide speeds beyond 100 megabits per second for connected devices.

The drone can provide connectivity across an area up to 28 square kilometres, and uses a high strength, lightweight tether cable which supplies power and data from the ground station.

This enables the drone to remain airborne indefinitely with brief landings for maintenance checks every 12 hours.

The drone can carry up to 15 kg, which includes 4G/5G transmission equipment, P25 two-way radio equipment, as well as floodlights or cameras.

According to Vocus, this enables the drone to provide critical support to emergency services during rescue and recovery situations, such as establishing a new coverage zone to make contact with a missing person lost without reception.

It is flown by a Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) accredited pilot, and can be remotely controlled.

Emergency services recently tested the solution at a NSW Rural Fire Service base, led by the NSW Telco Authority's Next Generation Digital Connectivity initiative, experimenting with how the drone can provide critical communication when networks have been disrupted.

“This is an example of how Vocus is using its strength in satellite technology, and Challenge Networks’ expertise in wireless and systems integration to deliver a brilliantly simple solution for a particularly Australian challenge,” Vocus development manager, space and satellite, Ashley Neale said.