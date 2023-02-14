Vocus appoints Dominic Hughes as new head of channels

Vocus appoints Dominic Hughes as new head of channels
Dominic Hughes will step into the role of head of channels at network provider Vocus, as part of the telco's $1 billion investment and growth program.

Hughes will lead Vocus' channel strategy and team, and he joins from Gartner where spent three years in the analyst firm's large enterprise business.

He is a telco veteran, having spent 15 years leading the partner channel at Talk Talk and the strategic partner team at GCI/Naastar.

The primary focus of Hughes' role will be to enable partners to be a key part of Vocus' growth.

He will work with Charlotte Schraa who heads up the Vocus brand, marketing and channel function and who is a member of the telco's enterprise and  government leadership team.

Last week, Vocus announced that it has a new chief executive, Ellie Sweeney, who stepped in after Kevin Russell retired.

Prior to that, Vocus said in November last year that it had signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to distribute low earth orbit (LEO) satellite services to enterprise and govenrment clients.

Hughes pointed to the LEO satellite work and said that it showed how agile Vocus is for an established business, giving the telco first-mover advantage in the market.

