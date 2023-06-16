Vocus appoints Keith Masterton as chief of Commander

By on
Vocus appoints Keith Masterton as chief of Commander
Keith Masterton, Commander

Vocus has named industry veteran Keith Masterton as the new general manager of Commander, a newly created role at the small-to-medium sized business oriented telco.

He will emphasise simplicity, qualty and scale, aiming to broaden the product set available to partners to help them growh their share of customers' telco and IT support spend, Vocus said.

"Commander's unique value lies in our customer relationships, our trusted brand, and the local presence of our very strong partner network," Masterton said.
 
“We're different from our competitors in our commitment to face-to-face engagement as part of our mix, which provides customers with an option for local advice and support for their business, backed up by Commander’s expert support team and online self-service options," Masterton added.

Masterton has long telco and internet provider experience, having spent more than 18 years at Telstra, running its business and enterprise partners, as well as customer solutions.

He was also the general manager of NBN Co's business channels until 2021, and contracted for network providers TasmaNet and Devoli in Sydney.

Prior to the Commander appointment, Masterton was the chief revenue officer and head of channel for contact centre provider ipSCAPE, and is a current director of consultancy PartnerEXEL.

Commander has now moved out of Vocus Retail and into the fibre network and backbone provider's Enterprise and Government group.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
commander telco vocus

Partner Content

What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract

Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract
Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m
Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?