Vocus appoints Keith Masterton as chief of Commander

Vocus has named industry veteran Keith Masterton as the new general manager of Commander, a newly created role at the small-to-medium sized business oriented telco.

He will emphasise simplicity, qualty and scale, aiming to broaden the product set available to partners to help them growh their share of customers' telco and IT support spend, Vocus said.

"Commander's unique value lies in our customer relationships, our trusted brand, and the local presence of our very strong partner network," Masterton said.



“We're different from our competitors in our commitment to face-to-face engagement as part of our mix, which provides customers with an option for local advice and support for their business, backed up by Commander’s expert support team and online self-service options," Masterton added.

Masterton has long telco and internet provider experience, having spent more than 18 years at Telstra, running its business and enterprise partners, as well as customer solutions.

He was also the general manager of NBN Co's business channels until 2021, and contracted for network providers TasmaNet and Devoli in Sydney.

Prior to the Commander appointment, Masterton was the chief revenue officer and head of channel for contact centre provider ipSCAPE, and is a current director of consultancy PartnerEXEL.

Commander has now moved out of Vocus Retail and into the fibre network and backbone provider's Enterprise and Government group.