Vocus' Charlotte Schraa to run channel program in expanded role

Vocus has announced that Charlotte Schraa will run its channel partner program as part of her new role as general manager of channel and go-to-market.

This appointment sees Schraa take a similar role at rival Telstra, where she was channel chief from 2016 until her departure to Vocus in 2018.

Schraa will combine strategy, operations and go-to-market functions for Vocus’ strategic alliances and indirect partner channel, along with her current responsibilities as head of product and marketing. Her new role will also be for Vocus’ enterprise, government and wholesale business.

“I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role and lead our indirect channel program. There’s an enormous opportunity to build on all the good work that’s been done over recent years to integrate partners into our business, and now take our strategy further, and really maximise the growth opportunities we’re seeing in the market,” Schraa said.

“I absolutely love the creativity and agility of our partners, and their ability to find innovative new solutions for the opportunities and challenges of our customers. Together with the flexibility that Vocus brings to our channel program, we’re well set up to adapt to market opportunities and create mutual success.

“It’s a very exciting time to be in the telco industry, with huge demand for the services and support we provide. It’s also an exciting time at Vocus, as we enter a new phase of growth and investment in our business, under new ownership of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, and Aware Super.”

Schraa takes over from general manager for enterprise and state government sales Julia Walsh, who left earlier this year to join Uniti Group. Walsh ran Vocus’ channel partner program as part of her role at the time.

Joining Schraa to run the expanded channel program are Craig Coffey as head of go-to-market and partner strategy, Lani Edwards as head of partner execution and Nikki Saunders as marketing manager for indirect channels.

Schraa joined Vocus in 2018 as head of products and marketing after an eight-year stint at Telstra, working up to channel chief in her final two years. Prior to Telstra, she worked at UK-based broadcaster Sky and the London office of PwC.