Vocus discloses cut fibre cable in Melbourne

Vocus Communications has revealed it has discovered a damaged fibre cable in Melbourne affecting its network.

The telco’s engineers found a fibre fault in a “third party provider network” at the Melbourne suburb of Derrimut, according to Vocus' status page.

It was discovered 1:36am today Melbourne time after issues were first reported yesterday at 11:15pm.

The damaged fibre was still being repaired as of publication, with the last update posted at 7:40am, posting an estimated completion time of 1pm this afternoon.

Vocus did not disclose the extent of the outage or if how many users have been affected.

Updated 12 January 2:05pm: Vocus issued the following statement:

“Vocus detected an interruption to network services at around 10.30pm last night. The interruption was caused by damage to the network of one of our third party fibre network operators in the Derrimut area in Victoria. 14 customers were impacted, predominantly wholesale. Repair crews attended the site today and services were restored at approximately 1:30pm.”