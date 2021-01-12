Vocus discloses cut fibre cable in Melbourne

By on
Vocus discloses cut fibre cable in Melbourne

Vocus Communications has revealed it has discovered a damaged fibre cable in Melbourne affecting its network.

The telco’s engineers found a fibre fault in a “third party provider network” at the Melbourne suburb of Derrimut, according to Vocus' status page.

It was discovered 1:36am today Melbourne time after issues were first reported yesterday at 11:15pm.

The damaged fibre was still being repaired as of publication, with the last update posted at 7:40am, posting an estimated completion time of 1pm this afternoon.

Vocus did not disclose the extent of the outage or if how many users have been affected.

Updated 12 January 2:05pm: Vocus issued the following statement:

“Vocus detected an interruption to network services at around 10.30pm last night. The interruption was caused by damage to the network of one of our third party fibre network operators in the Derrimut area in Victoria. 14 customers were impacted, predominantly wholesale. Repair crews attended the site today and services were restored at approximately 1:30pm.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
fibre fibre cable telco telecommunications vocus vocus communications

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

DXC receives US$10b offer from Atos

DXC receives US$10b offer from Atos
Cisco hacked through SolarWinds

Cisco hacked through SolarWinds
Microsoft&#8217;s role in SolarWinds breach comes under fire

Microsoft’s role in SolarWinds breach comes under fire
Chip shortage threatens production of laptops, smartphones and more

Chip shortage threatens production of laptops, smartphones and more
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?