Vocus enterprise, Govt general manager Julia Walsh jumps to Uniti Group

By on
Vocus enterprise, Govt general manager Julia Walsh jumps to Uniti Group
Julia Walsh

Vocus general manager for enterprise and state government sales Julia Walsh has departed the company and has joined Uniti Group.

Vocus confirmed Walsh’s departure, with Victoria & Tasmania state sales manager David Moyle tapped to lead the Enterprise & State Government team on an interim basis.

CRN understands Walsh has moved to telco and network provider Uniti Group as chief customer officer.

“Julia has been an exceptional leader in her four years at Vocus, and has helped to build and shape a successful national Enterprise & State Government sales team,” Vocus chief executive for enterprise and government Andrew Wildblood said.

“On behalf of all the team we thank Julia for all she has done, and for her positive engagement with our valued customers during her time. Julia has chosen to leave Vocus to pursue a new opportunity in the market – she will be greatly missed and we wish her well.”

Walsh joined Vocus in 2017 as general manager of account and partner management, later moving to the enterprise and government role in 2018. Prior to Vocus, she worked at AAPT, Brennan IT, iExec and One.Tel in various management roles.

Upon joining Vocus, Walsh was responsible for the implementation of its first account management team. She later took over the telco's channel partner program and eventually became the lead for Vocus' direct and indirect sales teams, nationally, in her last role. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
julia walsh telco uniti group vocus

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Aussie resellers secure millions in grants to boost cybersecurity for SMEs

Aussie resellers secure millions in grants to boost cybersecurity for SMEs
NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Microsoft pushes MVPs, influencers to spruik Azure, slam AWS

Microsoft pushes MVPs, influencers to spruik Azure, slam AWS

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?