Vocus inks deal with SpaceX to distribute Starlink’s low earth orbit satellite services

Vocus has signed a deal with SpaceX to distribute Starlink Business’s low earth orbit (LEO) satellite coverage to Australian enterprises and government clients.

According to the Australian telco firm’s public statement, "Vocus Starlink" will provide installation or self-installation, Australian-based support, and integration with existing network solutions.

Vocus chief executive, enterprise and government, Andrew Wildblood said “Vocus is excited to be one of the first telcos in the world to work with Starlink to bring this to customers.”

“Enterprise and government customers need a technical and service experience that is above and beyond – people who know how to work with large companies, can project manage installations, provide tailored services and consistently deliver brilliantly responsive assurance – and that’s Vocus’ speciality.”

Vocus’ development manager for space and satellite Ashley Neale added, “new technologies that challenge the status quo – like LEO satellite – need like-minded organisations to deliver full value.”

“Customers on Vocus’ fibre network running mission-critical operations at their sites will now have another high performance, attractively priced option for reach and redundancy, providing extra assurance for business continuity, with personalised service built on industry best practice.”

SpaceX vice president of Starlink sales Jonathan Hofeller said, “as Vocus and its customers know, high-speed, low-latency internet is critical for businesses, and Starlink allows enterprises to manage their remote operations more efficiently.”

“We look forward to providing Vocus’ customers with Starlink’s powerful and reliable connectivity solution.”

In January, Vocus secured a deal with global satellite internet broadband company OneWeb for its low earth orbit satellite services.