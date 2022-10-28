Vocus joins growing number of tech firms with net zero targets

By on
Vocus joins growing number of tech firms with net zero targets

Vocus is working with its third-party data centre providers to determine the optimal process for managing emissions associated with their facilities.

The company announced this week that it has set a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its operations in 2025.

Vocus “recognises that its emissions footprint extends beyond its direct operations” and is setting further targets to “help to manage its impacts right across its value chain (scopes 1, 2 and 3)”, it stated this week.

So it has begun a scope 3 screening process to assess and quantify its indirect (scope 3) emissions profile.

Data centres account for 88 percent of Vocus’s scope 2 emissions (generated by purchased electricity) in 2019, compared to 6 percent for its offices.

Two percent of Vocus’s baseline electricity use was attributed to fuel used by Vocus’ vehicle fleet and network infrastructure, and “fugitive emissions” associated with refrigerant use within large-scale cooling systems.

To achieve net zero, Vocus is prioritising reducing underlying scope 2 emissions by consolidating its data centre footprint and pursuing energy efficiency and abatement opportunities across its operations – including initiatives to reduce data centre emissions by a further 15 per cent from its 2019 baseline.

It also aims to buy all its electricity from renewable sources by the end of 2025.  

And it plans on obtaining Australian Carbon Credit Units to offset its residual emissions by the end of 2025.

A growing number of Australian and global technology companies have announced net zero targets, incuding the likes of Atlassian,NextDC, Microsoft, Intel, Telstra, Optus, Amazon, Lenovo and Accenture.

In August 2022 Microsoft announced its data centre region in New Zealand would be powered by “carbon-zero certified” electricity when it launched.

Last year, Lendlease announced it would exit its data centres and would partner with Google Cloud as part of its pledge to reach net-zero.

The ACCC recently warned it is looking to clamp down on 'greenwashing' and that companies should be prepared to substantiate environmental or sustainability claims they make as part of their marketing activities.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centre vocus data centres vocus emissions vocus net zero

Partner Content

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'hard decisions' coming on layoffs

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'hard decisions' coming on layoffs
NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Australian cyber governance principles published

Australian cyber governance principles published
Australian pathology data stolen as hacking epidemic widens

Australian pathology data stolen as hacking epidemic widens

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?