Vocus launches cloud-based calling offering for Zoom Phone

Vocus has launched a cloud-based calling solution for enterprise and government customers on the Zoom Phone platform.

Dubbed Vocus Calling for Zoom Phone, the solution allows customers to port existing numbers or provision new numbers easily, have all the collaboration functionality within a single tool, and add a calling functionality to the Zoom UC suite.

The partnership also makes Vocus one of Zoom’s first partners to resell its complete collaboration platform, including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Webinars, Zoom Rooms, among others.

“We’re excited to expand our Vocus offerings and now offer customers Vocus Calling for Zoom Phone as we know from our first-hand experience, how intuitive, reliable and easy to use it is,” Vocus chief executive for enterprise and government Andrew Wildblood said.



“It’s a solution for which we know there is strong demand in enterprise and government. Based on the experience of the first customers we have welcomed on board, we’re already seeing it deliver tremendous value.”

Zoom launched Zoom Phone in 2019 to enable users to set up quick calls without video through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), while still within the Zoom UC interface.

The vendor said it has sold some 2 million Zoom Phone seats since launch, covering some 47 countries and territories natively, plus some flexible Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) options.

Vocus Calling meanwhile launched in 2020, allowing customers to add public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity into cloud private automatic branch exchange (PABX) vendors and collaboration suites, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Genesys.

Zoom head of Australia and New Zealand Michael Chetner said teaming up with Vocus on Zoom Phone added strong network expertise and an end-to-end solution focus for customers.

“In our collaboration with Vocus, we know customers get a great experience with Zoom from Vocus solutions. Vocus is an expert team and together, we look forward to Zoom Phone becoming a powerful addition to customers’ collaboration suite,” Chetner said.

Vocus was named Zoom's first telco channel partner in Australia last year, adding its cloud-based services across Vocus’s network, including Zoom Meetings, Rooms and Webinars to enterprise and government customers.