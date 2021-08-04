Vocus launches wholesale access to its network

Vocus has launched its wholesale External Network-to-Network-Interface (ENNI) solution to allow customers to connect their network to the telco’s own network.

The offering will be delivered under Vocus’ Future State program, connecting to Vocus’ data centres with an ENNI access port option to provide increased coverage and extend a network’s footprint.

ENNI is underpinned by Arista Networks’ EOS and CloudVision platforms. The vendor was also a current Vocus partner, providing layer 2 and layer 3 network equipment in its Future State program.

Vocus general manager for wholesale and international Jarrod Nink said the launch was “a key milestone” in the company’s program to fundamentally change the experience of ordering and using Vocus’ network and solutions.

“Our Future State program aims to significantly improve the experience we deliver customers, through simplifying, modernising and consolidating the network and solutions we offer. It means we can put our customers in the driver’s seat,” Nink said.

“Which is why we’re thrilled to bring ENNI to market, the first product deployment as part of our Future State program, and offer customers carrier-grade access to Vocus Ethernet, with flexible bandwidth and streamlined provisioning.”

Nink added that Vocus is in an exciting period of development with ethernet technology, where ENNI would help extend customer networks without having to deploy extra equipment at every endpoint.

Arista ANZ country manager Garry Turner said, “Arista is delighted to be playing a key role in the delivery of Vocus’ new ENNI solution to customers in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Arista and Vocus share a very similar view of the importance of delivering customers valuable solutions that deliver high performance yet are simple to deploy, flexible in their use and easy to manage. We congratulate the Vocus team on the launch and look forward to working closely together on additional Vocus Future State initiatives.”