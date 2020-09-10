Vocus launches wholesale mobile offering with Optus

By
Vocus has launched a flexible wholesale mobile offering to give its wholesale customers a set of customisable phone plans.

The telco partnered with Optus Wholesale to create customisable wholesale plans where customers can pick or choose 3G and 4G voice, data, SMS, mobile broadband and fixed-line backup services for their end-users.

Vocus wholesale and international chief executive Mark Callander said coupling the business’ unique focus on customers together with its strong partnership with Optus, meant Vocus could bring more innovation and value to the wholesale market.

“Traditionally, the way wholesale mobile services have been offered has been a bit like buying a Model T Ford in the early 1900s – you can have them in any colour as long as it's black,” he said.

“Together with Optus, we’ve worked hard to create a compelling wholesale mobile solution for customers that brings choice, flexibility, value, and more control in how they shape products for their end customers.”

In addition to the customisable plans, wholesale customers also get white-labelled SIM cards, monthly integrated billing for all Vocus services and access to the telco’s customer portal for SIM management, service management and number porting.

Callander added Vocus’ wholesale customers know their market and end customers better than anyone, so giving them the freedom to build the plans as they need “made good sense”.

Vocus renegotiated and extended its mobile virtual network operator agreement with Optus Wholesale in December 2018. The company said it also provided “a clear path” to access 5G mobile services.

“The addition of mobile, including the option for 5G services in the future, is a great complement to the wholesale services we already provide on our national and international fibre network, including our Australia Singapore Cable, and links into global gateways. It enables us to become a simple one-stop-shop for customers,” Callander added.

