Vocus names CFO Nitesh Naidoo consumer boss

Vocus has named its chief financial officer Nitesh Naidoo as the chief executive of its consumer business.

Furthermore, the telco has also appointed JP Moorhead, hired from venture capital firm Blackbird, as its new chief financial officer, to succeed Naidoo.

“Nitesh’s appointment as chief executive of our consumer business is a testament to his outstanding leadership as CFO over the last three and a half years."

"It also reflects the calibre of talent we have here at Vocus,” Vocus chief executive Ellie Sweeney said.

“Nitesh understands the intricacies of our business and has a deep appreciation for the changing dynamics of the consumer market."

"Our consumer business’ return to profitable growth over the past year has made it an increasingly valuable strategic asset, and Nitesh will continue to build on this trajectory.”

Naidoo joined Vocus in 2020 as CFO, following a seven-year stint at Optus from 2013 to 2020, holding various leadership roles across finance, wholesale and commercial.

Prior to that, he worked at Telefonica and T-Mobile in the United Kingdom.

“It’s a great privilege to be appointed chief executive of Australia’s fourth-largest consumer broadband business, which has strong momentum in market," Naidoo said.

“Our Dodo and iPrimus retail brands account for more than 900,000 services in operation across broadband, mobile, and energy; and we are committed to maintaining our position of having the lowest levels of customer complaints out of all major telcos.”

Naidoo will transition into his new role effective 2 October 2023, while Moorhead will join Vocus on 11 September.

Sweeney said JP Moorhead has previously worked as CFO of Blackbird Ventures, CFO of Westpac’s Specialist Business division, and brings telco experience from his time as Group CFO of the Virgin Group.

“JP has an exceptional track record across a range of industries and brings a wealth of experience and expertise in finance, strategy, and transformation in high-growth environments.

"He will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as Vocus continues to deploy our $1 billion investment strategy to upgrade the reach and capacity of our national fibre network," Sweeney added.