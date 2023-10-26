Vocus picked by Google to build new trans-Pacific cable system

Vocus picked by Google to build new trans-Pacific cable system

Google has picked network backbone provider Vocus for its latest subsea cable projects across the Pacific.

The South Pacific Connect will form a ring between Australia, Fiji and French Polynesia, Google's vice president of global network infrastructure Brian Quigley wrote.

Quigley said the SPC will build physically diverse cable landing stations in Fiji and French Polynesia, connected with an interlink cable.

The SPC ring will also have pre-positioned branching units that allow spurs to be added to connect other Pacific economies and territories, adding reliability and resilience for a region susceptible to natural disasters, Google said. 

Two new cables will form the basis of the SPC, with three Australian landing stations planned.

Honomoana will connect the United States and Australia to French Polynesia, while the Tabua cable will add Fiji to the system.

Along with Vocus, Google has also partnered with Fiji International Telecommunications, Office of Posts and Telecommunications of French Polynesia, and APTelecom.

Google, which has embarked on a number of similar subsea circuit projects over recent years, did not disclose the budget for the new cable system, or any technical details for it.

