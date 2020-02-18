Vocus scores $15m contract with the Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has awarded Vocus a $15.7 million contract to improve network capacity and resilience.

The deal will see Vocus provide network services to BoM sites it does not currently service, replacing an un-named incumbent, while also managing the Bureau's existing networks under a new consolidated contract.

The majority of BoM sites will be served through Vocus’ own network, with the sites outside of the telco's footprint to be served through the NBN and other network providers. Just under one third of new sites will connect over the NBN network, mostly over satellite.

“Typically, we provide fibre and network solutions to customers entirely on our own fibre network, which has been purpose built for business. That has certainly been a key factor in winning this contract with BoM, and the strong supplier relationship we’ve had with them for more than a decade,” Vocus chief executive for enterprise and government Andrew Wildblood said in a statement.



“For site requirements in areas beyond the reach of our network, we’re able to use our expertise as a fibre specialist to provide solutions on the best fibre available – from NBN, Telstra and a range of other providers. This is something we know organisations like BoM really value.



“We’re proud to be continuing our long association with BoM and supporting the critical services it provides to the public and government agencies.”

CRN contacted the BoM but the agency declined to comment on specifics of the deal, citing operational and security reasons.

“The Bureau of Meteorology has a significant program of work underway to continue improving its ICT security and resilience, in order to enhance the delivery of our services to the Australian community now and into the future,” a BoM spokesperson told CRN.