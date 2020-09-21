Vocus scores Australian Taxation Office contract win

Vocus has been awarded a contract with the Australian Taxation Office to provide secure national data and internet services.

The three-year contract will see Vocus provide up to 230 services across 80 ATO sites on its fully separated secure network, including IP WAN, internet and data centre connectivity.

Vocus also gets an additional three two-year extension options, potentially stretching the contract period to a nine-year term.

Vocus CEO Kevin Russell said winning the ATO contract was “a clear sign” of Vocus’ growing recognition as a national provider of secure network infrastructure and solutions.

“We’re very proud of the strong record we have in delivering secure, reliable and high performing services for the Federal Government,” he said.

“Winning this contract, which provides the foundational layer of the ATO’s national network infrastructure, shows the trust and confidence large government agencies have in our network and our capability to deliver brilliant solutions made simple.”

The contract is one of a number of contracts awarded by the ATO following the unbundling of its managed network services contract, as well as one of the last major contracts to be awarded under the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Telecommunications Services Panel (TSP).

The TSP has been replaced by DTA’s new Commonwealth Telecommunications Marketplace (TMP), which was announced last week. Vocus was among the first 26 service providers appointed.