Vocus, smaller NBN RSPs taking big telcos' market share

Smaller NBN retail service providers (RSPs) saw increases in their market share in the quarter ending June 2023, chipping away at the major telcos.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)’s NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report revealed that Vocus gained over 33,000 services in the quarter to now have 7.9 per cent market share.

Aussie Broadband grew by over 28,000 services, taking its market share to 7.5 per cent.

Other smaller broadband providers to register growth include Superloop, which now has 3.1 per cent market share, and Southern Phone with 1.4 per cent.

“The sustained growth of smaller broadband providers shows that there is continued demand from consumers for innovative and competitive services,” ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey said.

The report revealed that Telstra and TPG's services decreased by almost 76,000 in total, and they now have 41.5 per cent and 21.7 per cent of the market.

Optus’ market share remained steady at 13.1 per cent.

The report also revealed that during the June quarter, nearly 55,000 premises received upgrades to higher capacity fiber to the premises services.

Satellite services saw a decline of approximately 4,500 services or a 4.8 per cent decrease.

The average NBN bandwidth provided to wholesale access seekers rose from 3.01 megabits per second per user to 3.12 Mbps - up significantly from 2.84 Mbps per user recorded in June 2022.

"Retailers are acquiring more network capacity per service from NBN Co in order to meet consumer demand during the busy hours of 7 to 11pm," Brakey said.

