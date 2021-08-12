Vocus to close Melbourne CBD data centre in September

Vocus is set to close one of its Melbourne CBD data centres at the end of September this year and has made arrangements with customers to move to other facilities.

The facility, housed at 55 King St in Melbourne CBD, is in a building set to be demolished by landlord Charter Hall, to make room for a new $1.5 billion two-tower office complex.

The telco told CRN it has contacted customers since April to explore potential migration options depending on their needs, including its other Melbourne data centres (530 Collins Street, Melbourne and 28 Thornton Crescent, Mitcham) and third party options.

“We recognise this kind of change for customers means a lot of decisions need to be made and planning needs to take place, to move to a new environment or solution,” a Vocus spokesperson told CRN.

“As a result, we have continued to notify and offer support to customers through the process.”

The spokesperson added that the telco has extended its property lease for its Sydney data centre located at 59 Doody St, Alexandria.

The company has sent out three notifications for support options so far, on 24 April 2021, 7 July and a final notice on 4 August.

“Your account manager and the Vocus solutions team are available and ready to assist when required,” Vocus chief executive for enterprise and government Andrew Wildblood said in the latest notification email.

“We can assure you of our intent to continue to provide exceptional service and look forward to proactively transitioning your services across to a facility of your choice.”

Any customers impacted that require further support are encouraged to contact their Vocus account manager, the company or Vocus Wholesale.