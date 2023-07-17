Vocus upgrades Melbourne to Adelaide cable route

Vocus upgrades Melbourne to Adelaide cable route
Australian telco and network solutions provider Vocus has upgraded its Melbourne to Adelaide cable route capacity to 800 gigabit per second technology, with services available for customers up to 400 Gbps.

According to Vocus, the upgrade will support the increasing demand from hyperscale cloud providers transferring data between cloud regions, providing environments that enable the growth in artificial intelligence systems, automation and video applications.

“AI models need enormous amounts of compute power, storage and network connectivity.

They run in hyperscale cloud environments, including the data centres connected by Vocus fibre,” Vocus chief operating officer Jarrod Nink said.

The 400 Gbps technology is powered by Ciena optical transponders using the C and L bands for further wavelengths for the optical signal.

With the increased capacity, cloud providers are able to move and replicate large amounts of data between cloud regions and data centres in shorter periods of time.

It also optimises cost by reducing the number of cross connects at data centres, requiring only one cross connect rather than four when using 100 Gbps hardware.

This can help customers reduce power consumption and rack space, and allow for easier management.

The telco has also committed to further upgrading its national network to 1.6 Tbps technology.

Vocus is planning to upgrade its Sydney to Brisbane and Adelaide to Perth links, with extra capacity expected to go live in 2024.

“This means Vocus will be able to provide 400 Gbps coast to coast next year, and we’re not stopping there – we’ve already committed to using next-generation 1600 Gbps technology for our transit links, with the intention of providing even faster than 400 Gbps services to customers,” Nink said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
